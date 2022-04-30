Aviators Top 5: Win some, lose just as many so far

Aviators break even in three consecutive six-game series. They can keep streak alive at home against Tacoma.

In this April 20, 2022, file photo, Las Vegas Aviators infielders Eric Thames (4) and Marty Bechina (7) cheer as their teammates reach home plate during a Minor League Baseball game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

1. Three up, three down: After starting the season with consecutive 3-3 series against Reno, Salt Lake and El Paso, the Aviators find themselves in a spot to break even again against Tacoma as the current 12-game home stand concludes. Shea Langeliers belted a walk-off, two-run homer Friday night — his team-leading seventh of the season — to give the home side a 7-6 victory and a split of the first four games.

2. (Not) going the distance: To illustrate the lack of endurance among today’s pitchers, only one (right-hander Parker Dunshee) of the 19 the Aviators have used this season have compiled enough innings to qualify for the Pacific Coast League’s earned-run average statistics.

🚨ON THE MOUND🚨 Fan favorite Parker Dunshee starts tonight at 7:05pm pic.twitter.com/6IUNkoDvls — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 6, 2022

3. The shot heard round the swimming pool: Anything Bobby Thomson can do, Dalton Kelly can do better. The outfielder’s first home run of the season just missed splashing into the swimming pool beyond the fence in right-center field at Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday before bouncing onto and then rolling across the bullpen roof and finally landing in the bar at the Hyundai Hangar.

His first of the year, Dalton Kelly smashes a homer at 429ft 💥 Chihuahuas 3, Aviators 2 pic.twitter.com/9ixEHunedG — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 24, 2022

4. Ties that bind: There is more than an ability to hit majestic home runs uniting Aviators sluggers Eric Thames and Shea Langeliers. Both played college baseball for former Valley High standout (and former Red Sox and Tigers infielder) Steve Rodriguez — Thames at Pepperdine and Langeliers at Baylor.

"It's a special group of guys, we did it for Baylor Nation. This is an amazing feeling."@BaylorBaseball's walk off hero, catcher Shea Langeliers, talks about winning their first Big 12 Championship in school history.#Big12BSB | #SicEm pic.twitter.com/tDcC59zItJ — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) May 27, 2018

New #Brewers player Eric Thames played baseball for the Pepperdine Waves on the true field of dreams in Malibu overlooking the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/FqwQ8GaRH8 — James Hein (@jhein23) November 29, 2016

5. Meating the opposition: Another Opponent Burger made its appearance at Las Vegas Ballpark during the home stand against Tacoma that ends Sunday afternoon. The Mount Rainer — half-pound patty, smoked pork, apple slaw, pickles and smoky barbecue sauce — is available at the Flight Deck Burger Stand behind first base.

Attending a game this weekend? Try our newest Opponent Burger: the Mount Rainier. This beast has a half-pound patty, smoked pork, apple slaw, pickles, and smoky barbecue sauce 🍔 Find it at the Flight Deck Burger Stand behind home plate! pic.twitter.com/m0fF2dg0Tq — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 29, 2022

By Ron Kantowski