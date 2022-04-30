79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
draft fan
Draft 2022
Aviators

Aviators Top 5: Win some, lose just as many so far

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2022 - 11:20 am
 
In this April 20, 2022, file photo, Las Vegas Aviators infielders Eric Thames (4) and Marty Bec ...
In this April 20, 2022, file photo, Las Vegas Aviators infielders Eric Thames (4) and Marty Bechina (7) cheer as their teammates reach home plate during a Minor League Baseball game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

1. Three up, three down: After starting the season with consecutive 3-3 series against Reno, Salt Lake and El Paso, the Aviators find themselves in a spot to break even again against Tacoma as the current 12-game home stand concludes. Shea Langeliers belted a walk-off, two-run homer Friday night — his team-leading seventh of the season — to give the home side a 7-6 victory and a split of the first four games.

2. (Not) going the distance: To illustrate the lack of endurance among today’s pitchers, only one (right-hander Parker Dunshee) of the 19 the Aviators have used this season have compiled enough innings to qualify for the Pacific Coast League’s earned-run average statistics.

3. The shot heard round the swimming pool: Anything Bobby Thomson can do, Dalton Kelly can do better. The outfielder’s first home run of the season just missed splashing into the swimming pool beyond the fence in right-center field at Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday before bouncing onto and then rolling across the bullpen roof and finally landing in the bar at the Hyundai Hangar.

4. Ties that bind: There is more than an ability to hit majestic home runs uniting Aviators sluggers Eric Thames and Shea Langeliers. Both played college baseball for former Valley High standout (and former Red Sox and Tigers infielder) Steve Rodriguez — Thames at Pepperdine and Langeliers at Baylor.

5. Meating the opposition: Another Opponent Burger made its appearance at Las Vegas Ballpark during the home stand against Tacoma that ends Sunday afternoon. The Mount Rainer — half-pound patty, smoked pork, apple slaw, pickles and smoky barbecue sauce — is available at the Flight Deck Burger Stand behind first base.

By Ron Kantowski

MOST READ
1
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
2
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
3
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
4
Man who shot Vegas police officer sentenced to prison
Man who shot Vegas police officer sentenced to prison
5
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST