Aviators

Aviators use 4-run sixth inning to beat Albuquerque

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2021 - 10:03 pm
 
Aviators second baseman Nate Mondou dons pink socks as he watches a fly ball as the Sacramento ...
Aviators second baseman Nate Mondou dons pink socks as he watches a fly ball as the Sacramento River Cats catcher Joey Bart looks on at Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

AVIATORS GAME REPORT

SUNDAY

Aviators 11, Albuquerque Isotopes 8

At Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico

RECAP: Nate Mondou doubled home a pair of runs to highlight a four-run sixth inning as the Aviators rallied. Greg Deichmann singled home a run before Mondou’s double and Luis Barrera followed Mondou with a sacrifice fly as the Aviators went from trailing 7-5 to leading 9-7.

RECORDS: Aviators (14-14), Isotopes (9-19).

ON THE MOUND: James Naile (2-0), the second of six relievers used after starter Grant Holmes lasted just 1⅔ innings, picked up the win for the Aviators. Domingo Acevedo worked a spotless ninth for his fourth save. Heath Holder (0-1), who gave up four earned runs in one-third of an inning of relief, took the loss for the Isotopes.

AT THE PLATE: Deichmann finished with a double and a single for three of the Aviators’ 10 hits. Cody Thomas had a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, in the second inning, and Austin Allen had a two-run blast, his third, in the seventh. Brian Serven paced the Istotopes with a double, single and two RBIs.

DUGOUT CHATTER: The Aviators are 6-4 on a seasonlong 12-game road trip that ends with Tuesday’s game against the Isotopes. Following a league off-day Wednesday, the Aviators return home on Thursday to open a seasonlong 12-game homestand against the Reno Aces, with Las Vegas Ballpark allowed to open at full fan capacity.

MONDAY: Aviators, RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 3.90 ERA), at Albuquerque, RHP Ryan Castellani (1-3, 8.66), 5:35 p.m.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

