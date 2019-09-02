Aviators use long ball to propel team into postseason

It went all the way down to the first day of September, but the Las Vegas Aviators earned a postseason berth with a 2-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers.

It went all the way down to the first day of September, but the Aviators earned a Pacific Coast League playoff berth with an 8-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

On the same night when the Aviators enjoyed their their 46th sellout of the season and 23rd crowd of 10,000-plus, the team and fans celebrated a playoff berth.

Midway through the sixth inning, the Aviators learned that the El Paso Chihuahuas had lost 5-0 to Sacramento, meaning they had one mission: Win and get in.

Second baseman Mikey White’s home run in the third inning tied the score at 1. Catcher Cameron Rupp’s solo homer in the fourth gave the Aviators a lead at 2-1 they would not relinquish.

The Aviators added six more runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run home run by first baseman Alfonso Rivas, to clinch the win and Pacific Southern Division title.

After surrendering a run in the first inning, Aviator starting pitcher James Kaprielian settled down, shutting out Tacoma through the fourth inning. Relievers Kyle Finnegan, Ben Bracewell and Matt Harvey shut out the Rainiers the rest of the way.

Now 82-57, the Aviators are Southern Division champions and inish the regular season Monday afternoon against Tacoma. The playoffs begin Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark against Northern Division regular-season champion Sacramento.

