Aviators win season opener over Reno at Las Vegas Ballpark — PHOTOS
Darell Hernaiz and Colby Thomas each hit a solo home run, and the Aviators won their season opener. Here are photos from on the field and in the stands.
Darell Hernaiz and Colby Thomas each hit a solo home run, and the Aviators won their season opener 3-2 over the Reno Aces on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
J.T. Ginn allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight over five shutout innings before a sellout crowd of 9,167.
Trey Mancini homered in the ninth for Reno.
The teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.