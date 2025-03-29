60°F
Aviators

Aviators win season opener over Reno at Las Vegas Ballpark — PHOTOS

Ruin the bat dog carries a bat about the infield during opening day baseball game of the Aviators against the Reno Aces on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators infielder Logan Davidson (6) connects on a pitch against the Reno Aces during the third inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators outfielder Denzel Clarke (5) takes a moment for prayer before the opening day baseball game of the Aviators against the Reno Aces at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Lincoln Shea, 3, is searching for more hotdog as he works his way past the bun during opening day baseball game of the Aviators against the Reno Aces on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Plenty of balls can be purchased in the gift shop during opening day baseball game of the Aviators against the Reno Aces on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators infielder Darell Hernaiz (2) is congratulated by Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas (8) after a home run during the first inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators pitcher J.T. Ginn (22) looks to release another throw against the Reno Aces during the first inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators infielder Logan Davidson (6) tags second base for the out against a sliding Reno Aces infielder Tim Tawa (11) on the way to a double play during the second inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans run in poker chip outfits in the Steiner's run during the second inning of the opening day baseball game with the Aviators against the Reno Aces on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators infielder Nick Kurtz (7) connects on a pitch against the Reno Aces during the second inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators infielder Nick Kurtz (7) gets to second base safely with Reno Aces infielder Grae Kessinger (15) looking on during the second inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A fan grabs a foul ball bouncing off the deck about others as the Aviators face the Reno Aces during the third inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators infielder Darell Hernaiz (2) tosses the ball against the Reno Aces during the third inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Reno Aces infielder Jordan Lawlar (10) tags out a sliding Aviators infielder CJ Alexander (25) into second base during the third inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A fan yells for a t-shirt as the Aviators battle the Reno Aces during the fourth inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators pitcher J.T. Ginn (22) releases another pitch against the Reno Aces during the fifth inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators pitcher J.T. Ginn (22) releases another pitch against the Reno Aces during the fifth inning of their opening day baseball game on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans have a chance to meet new bat dog Ruin before the opening day baseball game of the Aviators against the Reno Aces at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators players spend some time with new bat dog Ruin before the opening day baseball game against the Reno Aces at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Spruce the Goose attempts to grab a baseball on the other side of the net with fans before the opening day baseball game of the Aviators against the Reno Aces at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators are introduced to face the Reno Aces for their opening day baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Aviators face the Reno Aces in the first inning for their opening day baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans settle in beyond right field as Aviators face the Reno Aces in the first inning for their opening day baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators manager Fran Riordan greets players to face the Reno Aces for their opening day baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Players and fans stand for the National Anthem as Aviators face the Reno Aces in the first inning for their opening day baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators manager Fran Riordan and Spruce the Goose look to the crowd before the opening day baseball game of the Aviators against the Reno Aces at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators pitcher J.T. Ginn (22) tosses a pitch as they face the Reno Aces in the first inning for their opening day baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators manager Fran Riordan is introduced to face the Reno Aces for their opening day baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans are offered the season schedule as they enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the opening day baseball game of the Aviators against the Reno Aces on Friday, March 28, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A’s ‘incredible’ top prospect flies through minors, joins Aviators
Aviators expect to lean on pitching in 2025: ‘We have some big arms’
Fans gather in the stands for the Aviators against the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball game at the ...
Longtime Aviators public-address announcer resigns
FILE - Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs to the bench during a Major League Basebal ...
A’s-Diamondbacks tickets for Big League Weekend to go on sale
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2025 - 11:20 pm
 

Darell Hernaiz and Colby Thomas each hit a solo home run, and the Aviators won their season opener 3-2 over the Reno Aces on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

J.T. Ginn allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight over five shutout innings before a sellout crowd of 9,167.

Trey Mancini homered in the ninth for Reno.

The teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

