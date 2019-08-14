Franklin Barreto and Sheldon Neuse homered as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-2 Tuesday in a Pacific Coast League game at Werner Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea, recovering from shoulder surgery and rehabbing with the Aviators, earned the win on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Barreto, Neuse power Aviators to series victory

The Aviators (71-50) took three of four games in the series and went 5-2 on their Midwest road swing that included three games against the Iowa Cubs.

The team is off Wednesday and will return to Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday for the start of a four-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Barreto hit his 15th home run of the season in the second inning to put Las Vegas up 3-1 and Neuse delivered his 23rd, a solo shot in the eighth for a 4-1 lead.

Neuse also had a pair of singles.

Sean Manaea (1-1) worked the first 5⅔ innings for the Aviators, allowing four hits, one run and two walks while striking out five. Parker Dunshee worked the final three innings for his first save.

Starter Eric Skoglund (1-4) took the loss for the Storm Chasers (52-69). Skoglund and relievers Brian Flynn and Gabe Speier combined to strike out 15 Las Vegas batters.

Kelvin Gutierrez hit a bases-empty homer in the ninth, his ninth of the season, for the Storm Chasers

