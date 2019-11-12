Big League Weekend returning to Las Vegas

After a one-year hiatus due to construction of the new Las Vegas Ballpark, the Las Vegas Aviators announced on Tuesday that four MLB teams are returning to Las Vegas next year to participate in two Big League Weekends.

Chicago Cubs' Alberto Baldonado (87) practices his pitches during the annual Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Big League Weekend is returning to Las Vegas.

The Cleveland Indians and the Oakland Athletics will play Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020. The f0llowing weekend, Las Vegas Ballpark will host the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on March 7-8.

All games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark,” Aviators President Don Logan said. “Las Vegas Ballpark will provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Big League Weekend. The fans, both locally and the tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

In 2018, the Cubs defeated the Indians 11-4 on March 17 in front of a sellout crowd of 10,651 at Cashman Field. Then, the Indians beat the Cubs 11-4 the following day before another sellout crowd of 10,774.

Next year, the Cubs will be making their 18th all-time appearance in Las Vegas.

“The Cubs continue to have such a tremendous nationwide fan-base and Las Vegas has become a ‘second’ Spring Training home for them,” Logan said.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Aviators box office at 702-939-7200.

