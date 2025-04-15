Catcher lifts Aviators to victory on Jackie Robinson day — PHOTOS

Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose plays rock paper scissors before a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees celebrate a home run by Aviators infielder CJ Alexander, not pictured, during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats before the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Joe Hendry, the reigning TNA World Champion, visits students in the crowd during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children from the Clark County School District arrive for the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

School buses arrive for the annual School Day Game with the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose signs autographs for young attendees before a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas chases down a ball from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, runs around Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Zack Short (16) while stealing bases during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children cheer during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators infielder Brett Harris, right, throws to first base after tagging out Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher César Salazar (18) during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators infielder CJ Alexander, right, celebrates his home run in the dugout during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children from the Clark County School District take their seats for the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch as Aviators pitcher Jack Cushing pitches to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats before the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats at the start of the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators pitcher Jack Cushing pitches to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Young attendees try to get an autograph from Aviators mascot Aviator before a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators outfielder Alejo Lopez catches a fly ball from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators catcher Daniel Susac catches a pitch during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, tries to steal a run before getting tagged out by Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher César Salazar during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, gets tagged out at home plate by Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher César Salazar during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Joe Hendry, the reigning TNA World Champion, visits students in the crowd during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators infielder CJ Alexander rounds the bases on a home run against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Jesús Bastidas, left, gets tagged out by Aviators infielder Nick Kurtz during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aviators infielder Darell Hernaiz scores a run during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto