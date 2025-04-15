Catcher lifts Aviators to victory on Jackie Robinson day — PHOTOS
Catcher Daniel Susac hit a walk-off homer to help the Aviators win Tuesday on Jackie Robinson day. Here are photos from the game.
Catcher Daniel Susac hit a walk-off solo home run, and the Aviators defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6-5 at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday during Jackie Robinson day.
Shortstop Darell Hernaiz hit a game-tying homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to set up Susac’s heroics. Third baseman CJ Alexander also homered and had a double for the Aviators (11-5).
An announced sellout crowd of 8,207 attended the Tuesday matinee, marking the 96th sellout in Las Vegas Ballpark history. Here are photos from the game.
