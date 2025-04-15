87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Aviators

Catcher lifts Aviators to victory on Jackie Robinson day — PHOTOS

Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose plays rock paper scissors before a Triple-A baseball game at L ...
Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose plays rock paper scissors before a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees celebrate a home run by Aviators infielder CJ Alexander, not pictured, during a Tripl ...
Attendees celebrate a home run by Aviators infielder CJ Alexander, not pictured, during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats before the annual School ...
Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats before the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Joe Hendry, the reigning TNA World Champion, visits students in the crowd during a Triple-A bas ...
Joe Hendry, the reigning TNA World Champion, visits students in the crowd during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Children from the Clark County School District arrive for the annual School Day Game, between t ...
Children from the Clark County School District arrive for the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
School buses arrive for the annual School Day Game with the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark in D ...
School buses arrive for the annual School Day Game with the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose signs autographs for young attendees before a Triple-A basebal ...
Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose signs autographs for young attendees before a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas chases down a ball from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a ...
Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas chases down a ball from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, runs around Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Zack Shor ...
Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, runs around Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Zack Short (16) while stealing bases during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Children cheer during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and the Sugar Land Space Co ...
Children cheer during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators infielder Brett Harris, right, throws to first base after tagging out Sugar Land Space ...
Aviators infielder Brett Harris, right, throws to first base after tagging out Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher César Salazar (18) during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators infielder CJ Alexander, right, celebrates his home run in the dugout during a Triple-A ...
Aviators infielder CJ Alexander, right, celebrates his home run in the dugout during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Children from the Clark County School District take their seats for the annual School Day Game, ...
Children from the Clark County School District take their seats for the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees watch as Aviators pitcher Jack Cushing pitches to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during ...
Attendees watch as Aviators pitcher Jack Cushing pitches to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats before the annual School ...
Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats before the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats at the start of the annua ...
Children from the Clark County School District cheer from their seats at the start of the annual School Day Game, between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators pitcher Jack Cushing pitches to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A basebal ...
Aviators pitcher Jack Cushing pitches to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Young attendees try to get an autograph from Aviators mascot Aviator before a Triple-A baseball ...
Young attendees try to get an autograph from Aviators mascot Aviator before a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators outfielder Alejo Lopez catches a fly ball from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a T ...
Aviators outfielder Alejo Lopez catches a fly ball from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators catcher Daniel Susac catches a pitch during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar ...
Aviators catcher Daniel Susac catches a pitch during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, tries to steal a run before getting tagged out by Sugar ...
Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, tries to steal a run before getting tagged out by Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher César Salazar during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, gets tagged out at home plate by Sugar Land Space Cowboy ...
Aviators outfielder Drew Avans, right, gets tagged out at home plate by Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher César Salazar during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Joe Hendry, the reigning TNA World Champion, visits students in the crowd during a Triple-A bas ...
Joe Hendry, the reigning TNA World Champion, visits students in the crowd during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators infielder CJ Alexander rounds the bases on a home run against the Sugar Land Space Cow ...
Aviators infielder CJ Alexander rounds the bases on a home run against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Jesús Bastidas, left, gets tagged out by Aviators infie ...
Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Jesús Bastidas, left, gets tagged out by Aviators infielder Nick Kurtz during a Triple-A baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aviators infielder Darell Hernaiz scores a run during a Triple-A baseball game against the Suga ...
Aviators infielder Darell Hernaiz scores a run during a Triple-A baseball game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees look for a foul ball during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and Sugar L ...
Attendees look for a foul ball during a Triple-A baseball game between the Aviators and Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. Children from the Clark County School District took in the action as part of the annual School Day Game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Athletics players warm up before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend b ...
Changing partners: Here are the Las Vegas baseball team’s past and present MLB affiliations
Ruin the bat dog carries a bat about the infield during opening day baseball game of the Aviato ...
Aviators win season opener over Reno at Las Vegas Ballpark — PHOTOS
A’s ‘incredible’ top prospect flies through minors, joins Aviators
Aviators expect to lean on pitching in 2025: ‘We have some big arms’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2025 - 2:42 pm
 

Catcher Daniel Susac hit a walk-off solo home run, and the Aviators defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6-5 at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday during Jackie Robinson day.

Shortstop Darell Hernaiz hit a game-tying homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to set up Susac’s heroics. Third baseman CJ Alexander also homered and had a double for the Aviators (11-5).

An announced sellout crowd of 8,207 attended the Tuesday matinee, marking the 96th sellout in Las Vegas Ballpark history. Here are photos from the game.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES