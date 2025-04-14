Changing partners: Here’s the Las Vegas baseball team’s past and present MLB affiliations

Las Vegas’s Triple-A baseball franchise the Aviators have gone by multiple team names and seen a slew of Major League affiliations over the years.

Las Vegas’s Triple-A baseball franchise the Aviators have gone by multiple team names and seen a slew of Major League affiliations over the years.

From the team’s time at Cashman Field near downtown Las Vegas to their more recent time at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, the Aviators’ have gone by three team names and been affiliated with five MLB teams.

The Aviators have been the team’s name since it moved to Las Vegas Ballpark in 2019. They were the Las Vegas 51’s between 2001-2018 and the Las Vegas Stars between 1983-2000 when they played at Cashman Field.

During the club’s 42-year history, the Aviators have had five Major League Baseball team affiliations.

Las Vegas Stars

Seasons: 1983-2000

Affiliation: San Diego Padres

Record: 1,227-1,329

Playoff appearances: 7

Las Vegas 51s

Seasons: 2001-2008

Affiliation: Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 561-586

Playoff appearances: 7

Las Vegas 51s

Seasons: 2009-2012

Affiliation: Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 287-288

Playoff appearances: 0

Las Vegas 51s

Seasons: 2013-2018

Affiliation: New York Mets

Record: 436-422

Playoff appearances: 2

Las Vegas Aviators

Seasons: 2019-present

Affiliation: Athletics

Record: 375-349 (through first nine games of 2025)

Playoff appearances: 1

The Aviators are contracted to be affiliated with the A’s through 2030. The A’s are slated to relocate to Las Vegas in 2028, with the MLB and minor league teams plan to remain in the same market.

The Aviators’ all-time record as of April 9 was 2,886-2,974.

