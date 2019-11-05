74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Fran Riordan to return as Las Vegas Aviators manager

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2019 - 10:37 am
 

Fran Riordan will return for his second season as manager for the Las Vegas Aviators, the team announced on Tuesday.

Riordan, who was named the 2019 PCL Manager of the Year, is in his third season as the manager of the Oakland Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate team.

He is the 25th manager in the history of the Las Vegas franchise.

The Aviators also announced Rick Rodriguez will return as pitching coach. Todd Steverson was named hitting coach and Hiram Bocachica named coach.

Brad LaRosa, 2019 PCL Athletic Trainer of the Year, will also return to the staff. The team named Justin Whitehouse assistant athletic trainer and Matt Rutledge strength and conditioning coach.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
River Cats beat Aviators to even playoff series at 1-all
By / RJ

Zach Houchins and Abiatal Avelino each hit two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the River Cats even their first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at a game apiece with a 8-6 win over the Aviators.