Fran Riordan to return as Las Vegas Aviators manager

Fran Riordan will return for his second season as manager for the Las Vegas Aviators, the team announced on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aviators manager Fran Riordan, seen in April. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Riordan, who was named the 2019 PCL Manager of the Year, is in his third season as the manager of the Oakland Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate team.

He is the 25th manager in the history of the Las Vegas franchise.

The Aviators also announced Rick Rodriguez will return as pitching coach. Todd Steverson was named hitting coach and Hiram Bocachica named coach.

Brad LaRosa, 2019 PCL Athletic Trainer of the Year, will also return to the staff. The team named Justin Whitehouse assistant athletic trainer and Matt Rutledge strength and conditioning coach.

