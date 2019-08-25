Franklin Barreto, Jorge Mateo spark Aviators against Rainiers

Franklin Barreto’s homer, his 19th of the season, came with one out in the eighth inning and staked Las Vegas to a 4-0 lead.

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Franklin Barreto (1) pictured on media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on April 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Aviators)

Franklin Barreto and Jorge Mateo each had two hits and an RBI as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Tacoma Rainiers 4-2 for their eighth straight Pacific Coast League victory Saturday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.

Barreto had a solo home run and a single, and Mateo had a pair of singles as the Aviators (79-52) maintained their three-game first-place lead over the El Paso Chihuahuas (76-55) in the PCL’s Pacific Southern Division. El Paso beat Sacramento 18-8 on Saturday.

Barreto’s homer, his 19th of the season, came with one out in the eighth inning and staked Las Vegas to a 4-0 lead. An inning earlier, Sean Murphy clubbed his 10th home run, a one-out solo shot.

Dustin Fowler had the Aviators’ fourth RBI.

Five Las Vegas pitchers tamed the Rainiers (58-72) for 7⅓ innings until Braden Bishop hit a two-run homer, his eighth, off reliever Trey McNutt.

Starter Parker Dunshee (4-4) allowed just three hits and struck out nine over 5⅔ innings for the win. Kyle Finnegan retired the only two batters he faced for his fifth save.

Tacoma starter Mike Wright (2-4) took the loss.