Get ready with the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat dog, Finn

By Terrel Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2019 - 1:00 pm
 

The Aviators’ bat dog, Finn, is more than just an average bat retrieving canine; he’s a valued member of the team.

Finn has his very own locker room at Las Vegas Ballpark, equipped with a television so he can always be current on the game action. It’s furnished with his own shower so he can stay cool in the Las Vegas heat.

Finn plays in his locker room while the visiting team is at-bat, but once his Aviators are up to bat, Finn gets to work.

Fans can see Finn at Las Vegas Ballpark during the first three innings of every home game.

