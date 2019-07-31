Get ready with the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat dog, Finn

The Aviators’ bat dog, Finn, is more than just an average bat retrieving canine; he’s a valued member of the team.

Aviators Finn the bat dog is treated as one of the guys at the Las Vegas ballpark and has received recognition from other teams throughout the country. (Terrel Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you've been to a Las Vegas Aviators game, you've probably seen Finn the Bat Dog. Well now, Finn is giving the Las Vegas Review-Journal an inside look on his daily routine and what it takes to get ready for a hard day at work. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators bat dog, Finn, sitting in his personal locker inside of his locker room prior to heading to the field for his bat retrieving duties. (Terrel Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators bat dog, Finn, admires himself in the mirror prior to heading to the field for his bat retrieving duties. (Terrel Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aviators bat dog Finn, a 5-year-old black lab, retrieves a bat during a game versus the Tacoma Rainiers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn carries a bat during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal

Umpire Bryan Fields pets Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn after the 5-year-old labrador retriever brought him a water bottle during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fred Hassen, founder of Sit Means Sit dog training, sends Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn to fetch a bat during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal

Finn has his very own locker room at Las Vegas Ballpark, equipped with a television so he can always be current on the game action. It’s furnished with his own shower so he can stay cool in the Las Vegas heat.

Finn plays in his locker room while the visiting team is at-bat, but once his Aviators are up to bat, Finn gets to work.

Fans can see Finn at Las Vegas Ballpark during the first three innings of every home game.

Contact Terrel Emerson at temerson@reviewjournal.com.