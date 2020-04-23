Health, front-line workers get ‘thank you’ from baseball community
Las Vegans battling the COVID-19 pandemic are getting “thank you” swag bags from the Las Vegas baseball community.
Las Vegans battling the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a “thank you” from the Las Vegas baseball community Thursday.
More than 1,400 “thank you” swag bags are being delivered to hospitals by Las Vegas Ballpark and Professional Sports Catering to thank health care professionals and front-line workers helping keep Las Vegans safe during the pandemic.
To express their gratitude, the organizations compiled bags containing Cracker Jacks, peanuts, bubble gum and Las Vegas Aviators paraphernalia.
The items are being delivered to workers at all 14 valley hospitals Thursday.
Las Vegas Aviators mascots, Spruce the Goose and Aviator, are attending to add to the fun and provide “air” hugs.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.