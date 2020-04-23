Health, front-line workers get ‘thank you’ from baseball community

Las Vegans battling the COVID-19 pandemic are getting “thank you” swag bags from the Las Vegas baseball community.

Las Vegas Aviators mascots Spruce and Aviator donate baseball swag at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Las Vegas Ballpark and Professional Sports Catering thanked health care professionals and frontline workers keeping Las Vegans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1,400 "thank you" bags with Cracker Jacks, peanuts, bubble gum and Las Vegas Aviators swag are being dropped off at 14 hospitals to bring "sunshine and smiles." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegans battling the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a “thank you” from the Las Vegas baseball community Thursday.

More than 1,400 “thank you” swag bags are being delivered to hospitals by Las Vegas Ballpark and Professional Sports Catering to thank health care professionals and front-line workers helping keep Las Vegans safe during the pandemic.

To express their gratitude, the organizations compiled bags containing Cracker Jacks, peanuts, bubble gum and Las Vegas Aviators paraphernalia.

The items are being delivered to workers at all 14 valley hospitals Thursday.

Las Vegas Aviators mascots, Spruce the Goose and Aviator, are attending to add to the fun and provide “air” hugs.

