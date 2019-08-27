Isotopes rally in 9th inning to snap Aviators’ win streak at 9

The Albuquerque Isotopes rallied for two ninth-inning runs and an 8-7 victory Monday night, halting the Aviators’ win streak at nine games at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Isotopes rallied for two ninth-inning runs and an 8-7 victory Monday night, halting the Aviators’ win streak at nine games at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The first-place Aviators (80-53) maintained a three-game lead in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern Division with second-place El Paso (77-56) also losing Monday, 11-3 to Salt Lake.

The Isotopes (58-75) scored both their runs on four hits in the ninth against loser J.B. Wendelken (6-3).

Drew Weeks’ RBI single with one out tied the score, and Brian Mundell’s two-out single drove in the decisive run.

Mark Payton had two hits, including his 30th homer, and drove in three runs for the Aviators.

Cameron Rupp hit his eighth homer for the Aviators, a two-run shot in the sixth that tied the score at 6-6.

Dustin Garneau’s RBI triple in the eighth put the Aviators ahead 7-6.