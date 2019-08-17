91°F
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Isotopes top Aviators 9-7

The Associated Press
August 17, 2019 - 12:07 am
 

Roberto Ramos hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 9-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The home run by Ramos scored Sam Hilliard and was the game’s last scoring play.

Ben Bowden (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while J.B. Wendelken (5-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aviators, Mark Payton homered twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Seth Brown homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.

