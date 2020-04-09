Las Vegas Aviators announce change in ticket policy

The Las Vegas Aviators announced Wednesday that tickets for postponed games at Las Vegas Ballpark will be honored as a ticket voucher for any 2020 regular season game.

The Las Vegas Aviators announced Wednesday that tickets for postponed games at Las Vegas Ballpark will be honored as a ticket voucher for any 2020 regular season game. The offer excludes July 3 and is subject to availability.

The change in the ticket policy is also valid for tickets purchased as part of a season ticket package.

