Las Vegas Aviators play sod game to prepare for season — PHOTOS
The new grass will see its first competition on Feb. 27-March 1 when the stadium hosts the Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic.
The Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators began installation of the new sod at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday. The fresh grass will take up 97,500 square feet on the stadium’s playing field surface and is scheduled to take as many as three days to install.
The grass will see its first competition on Feb. 27-March 1 when the stadium hosts the Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic, which will feature Arizona, Oregon, UC-Irvine and Vanderbilt.
Las Vegas Ballpark will host the annual Big League Weekend for March 7-8 — between the MLB Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels — before the Aviators play their season opener on March 27.