Las Vegas Aviators rally again to beat Sacramento

The Aviators came back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring a run in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth to defeat the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Kelsey Bentley plays with her daughter Kacey, 5, at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Janel Hansen and her son Ryker greet Spruce the mascot on the concourse at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelsey Bentley plays with her daughter Kacey, 5, at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rebecca Johnson gets a hug from her daughter Raylin, 2, on the concourse at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rena Van Slyke and her son Dodge, 4, celebrate winning the tricycle race between innings as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelsey Law stands for the National Anthem with her son Chandler, 11 months, and husband Matt at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mary Barnett eats with her children Hunter, 10, and katelyn, 7, at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kayla Cox and her daughter Kira, 10, watch the game at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Maria Engdahl and her son Mitchell, 17, sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the Seventh Inning Stretch at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mikayla Stevens and her son Maxtyn, 10 months, watch from the concourse at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Moms, including Bernadette Anthony, center, are applauded at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelsey Law watches the game with her son Chandler, 11 months, and husband Matt at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Aviators rallied for the second day in a row, defeating the Sacramento River Cats 6-3 on Sunday before announced Mother’s Day crowd of 4,488 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

They came back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring a run in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth. Greg Deichmann’s run-scoring single put the Aviators ahead for good at 4-3.

Aviators designated hitter Luis Barrera went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.

Paul Blackburn pitched five innings, allowing five hits, three runs and four strikeouts. James Naile (1-0) entered in the sixth inning and pitched two hitless innings with two strikeouts. Domingo Acevedo picked up his first save after tossing two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

The Aviators rallied from 10-5 down on Saturday to win 11-10 in 10 innings.

Both teams split the first four games of the season-opening series. They meet again at 7:05 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.