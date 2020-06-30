Las Vegas Aviators season canceled

Minor League Baseball was forced to call off its season Tuesday after MLB said it wouldn’t be providing players this year.

There will be no Las Vegas Aviators season in 2020.

Minor League Baseball called off its season Tuesday after MLB said it wouldn’t be providing players. That means the Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, won’t break out the balls and bats this summer.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner said in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The Aviators had a spectacular season last year in the new Las Vegas Ballpark. The team attendance record fell in June and the club made the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

The Aviators will now have to wait to build off their momentum.

