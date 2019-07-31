95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Las Vegas Aviators stadium named Ballpark of Year by website

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2019 - 12:25 pm
 

Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, was voted BaseballParks.com’s 20th annual Ballpark of the Year, the team announced on Wednesday.

Since 2000, BaseballParks.com has presented this honor to a new or remodeled baseball stadium with the best combination of site selection, exterior appearance, architectural design and fan amenities, according to a press release from the site. The selection is made by an advisory panel.

Team president and COO Don Logan and Project Designer Devin Norton from HOK will be presented with the award before the Aviators’ home game on Saturday.

“We love making baseball history with Las Vegas Ballpark and are thrilled to receive this merit-based award,” Logan told BaseballParks.com when informed of the honor. “It’s truly a winning stadium that is setting a new standard for professional baseball nationwide.”

Past honorees include Pittsburgh’s PNC Park in 2001, San Diego’s Petco Park in 2004, Columbus’ Huntington Park in 2009 and Salt River Fields in Arizona in 2011.

“The Las Vegas Ballpark is a magnificent facility with every aspect of the fan experience and player development taken into consideration, from planning through construction,” Pat O’Conner, president of Minor League Baseball, said in a release. “The result is this gorgeous ballpark that has brought new life to professional baseball in the Las Vegas/Summerlin community.”

The Aviators currently lead all of Minor League Baseball in attendance.

Las Vegas Ballpark is located in Downtown Summerlin next door to the Golden Knights’ practice facility, City National Arena.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Baby Cakes top Aviators on Alvarez hit
RJ

Eddy Alvarez’s two-run single in the eighth inning carried the New Orleans Baby Cakes to an 8-7 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators on Tuesday night before 7,683 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
France lifts Chihuahuas over Aviators
RJ

Ty France cracked a pair of two-run homers as the first-place El Paso Chihuahuas extended their division lead over the Aviators to four games with a 15-9 Pacific Coast League victory Thursday night before 10,766 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Home runs power El Paso past Aviators
RJ

Ty France smacked a three-run blast and Esteban Quiroz and Michael Gettys added solo shots as the El Paso Chihuahuas scored all their runs Wednesday on home runs in a 5-3 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators before 7,665 at Las Vegas Ballpark.