Tickets to Aviators games at Las Vegas Ballpark this season will be digital only. The Aviators open their season May 6 at home against Sacramento.

Las Vegas Aviators fans have fun and enjoy their "seventh inning stretch" as the team battles the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Those who buy season or individual game tickets can access them through the Summerlin app or Ticketmaster account manager page.

The Aviators open their season May 6 at home against Sacramento.