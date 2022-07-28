91°F
Las Vegas Ballpark again voted nation’s best Triple-A stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2022 - 10:59 am
 
The sun sets over Las Vegas Ballpark during a minor league baseball game between the Round Rock ...
The sun sets over Las Vegas Ballpark during a minor league baseball game between the Round Rock Express and the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Ballpark again was chosen the nation’s best Triple-A baseball stadium in a fan vote by Ballpark Digest.

This is the third time in four years and the second in a row the Summerlin park won the award. Las Vegas Ballpark, however, didn’t win easily, prevailing 51 to 49 percent over Louisville Slugger Field.

“The day Las Vegas Ballpark opened (in 2019) it became the flagship ballpark in all of Minor League Baseball,” Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard said in a statement. “It’s a model of what a modern ballpark should be, emphasizing customer service and a sleek, modern design on the fan side. Congratulations to Don Logan, team ownership and the team’s front office for a continued commitment to excellence.”

Added Logan, the Aviators president, in a statement: “We have spent a lot of time, effort and money to making Las Vegas Ballpark one of the best facilities in all professional baseball. We thank our great fans who voted for us, and we deeply appreciate this recognition from Ballpark Digest.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

