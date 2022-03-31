Las Vegas Ballpark designated as smoke-free facility

Las Vegas Ballpark become the second Las Vegas stadium in the past few days to become a smoke-free facility.

Fans watch an NCAA college baseball game between Arizona St. and UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, Las Vegas Ballpark will be a smoke-free facility, the Aviators announced Tuesday. The new policy will begin with the team’s home-opening game April 5.

All smoke and tobacco products will be prohibited on ballpark property, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes like Juuls and vapes. The team will also run educational messaging at games all season.

The Aviators are the second team to partner with the Southern Nevada Health District in the past few days. On Monday, Lights FC announced Cashman Field will also be a smoke-free facility.

The T-Mobile Center, Thomas & Mack Center, Cox Pavilion and Allegiant Stadium are all either non-smoking or smoke-free facilities already.

