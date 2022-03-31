77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Aviators

Las Vegas Ballpark designated as smoke-free facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 3:03 pm
 
Fans watch an NCAA college baseball game between Arizona St. and UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark on ...
Fans watch an NCAA college baseball game between Arizona St. and UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, Las Vegas Ballpark will be a smoke-free facility, the Aviators announced Tuesday. The new policy will begin with the team’s home-opening game April 5.

All smoke and tobacco products will be prohibited on ballpark property, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes like Juuls and vapes. The team will also run educational messaging at games all season.

The Aviators are the second team to partner with the Southern Nevada Health District in the past few days. On Monday, Lights FC announced Cashman Field will also be a smoke-free facility.

The T-Mobile Center, Thomas & Mack Center, Cox Pavilion and Allegiant Stadium are all either non-smoking or smoke-free facilities already.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
2
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
3
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
4
Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in Northern Nevada
Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in Northern Nevada
5
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The national anthem is played before the start of a Triple-A baseball game between the Las Vega ...
Aviators add 6 games to 2022 schedule
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Aviators will now play a 150-game schedule, as Triple-A baseball aims to align its season closer to that of Major League Baseball.