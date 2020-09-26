Las Vegas Ballpark opens up for tours for baseball fans — PHOTOS
Baseball fans toured Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Friday. The ballpark is home to the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team.
Baseball has been mostly absent from the Las Vegas Ballpark this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But that hasn’t stopped fans of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team from touring the facility, which opened in 2019.
On Friday, fans toured the ballpark, located near the Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.
Tours are $10 per attendee, and groups are limited to 10 people. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed, and guests are required to wear a mask. Temperatures were taken upon arrival.