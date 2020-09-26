Las Vegas Ballpark opens up for tours for baseball fans — PHOTOS

Baseball fans toured Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Friday. The ballpark is home to the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team.

Gary Arlitz, director of game entertainment, gives a tour as fans check out the visitor dugout during a tour of Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team, tours are offered every Friday at $10 per person and come with a bottle of water and a discount at the team store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans prepare for a tour of Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tom Nairn of Fremont, Calif., from left, Joe Silveria or Reno and Scott Loustalet of Fremont, Calif. prepare for a tour of Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans check out the visitor batting cage during a tour of Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans check out the visitor dugout during a tour of Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nathan Erbach, left, Las Vegas Aviators account executive, shows the home batting cage during a tour of Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nathan Erbach, left, Las Vegas Aviators account executive, shows the home home locker room during a tour of Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans take a tour of Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baseball has been mostly absent from the Las Vegas Ballpark this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped fans of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team from touring the facility, which opened in 2019.

On Friday, fans toured the ballpark, located near the Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

Tours are $10 per attendee, and groups are limited to 10 people. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed, and guests are required to wear a mask. Temperatures were taken upon arrival.

Click here for more information about the tours.