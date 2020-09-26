78°F
Aviators

Las Vegas Ballpark opens up for tours for baseball fans — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2020 - 9:36 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2020 - 9:40 pm

Baseball has been mostly absent from the Las Vegas Ballpark this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped fans of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team from touring the facility, which opened in 2019.

On Friday, fans toured the ballpark, located near the Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

Tours are $10 per attendee, and groups are limited to 10 people. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed, and guests are required to wear a mask. Temperatures were taken upon arrival.

Click here for more information about the tours.

Las Vegas Aviators’ season canceled
By / RJ

Minor League Baseball was forced to call off its season Tuesday after MLB said it wouldn’t be providing players this year.