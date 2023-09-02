73°F
Aviators

Las Vegas Ballpark sees first-ever rainout; Aviators game postponed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 7:10 pm
 
Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtow ...
Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas in 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

History was made Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. But not in a good way.

The four-year-old facility, home to the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators baseball team, saw its first rainout as a vicious monsoonal storm pounded the Summerlin area.

The Aviators game against the Salt Lake Bees, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, was postponed because of “inclement weather and field conditions,” the team said on X.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader, with a 4:05 p.m. start. Gates open for fans at 2:30 p.m.

The team said the “pickleball paddle giveaway” will happen at 2:30 p,m. The box office will open at noon.

Chuck Johnson, general manager of the Aviators, said on X that Friday’s event was the “1st rain out in Las Vegas Ballpark history.”

In 2019, the Oakland A’s affiliate changed its name from the 51s to the Aviators and moved to the Summerlin ballpark from its longtime home at Cashman Field.

Since its creation in 1983, only 13 games in the team’s history have been canceled because of weather-related reasons, the most recent in 2016.

