LVCVA eyes arbitration to settle dispute in ballpark naming rights deal

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is looking toward possible arbitration to settle a dispute over its naming rights deal with the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas Ballpark seen on May 11, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In 2017, the LVCVA signed a 20-year, $80 million naming rights deal for the ballpark that allows “Las Vegas” to be included in the stadium’s name.

The contract states there must be a minimum of 100 events held each year at the ballpark. Those events include Las Vegas Aviators minor league baseball games, concerts, shows and exhibitions.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic the stadium was shut down for over a year and the 100 event threshold wasn’t met in 2020, the LVCVA claims. The authority now is looking for a credit tied to the number of events not held at the ballpark, which is owned by the Howard Hughes Corp.

“It was obviously different as we went through the pandemic,” Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “The contract that was signed previously is certainly not well-worded, so there is a difference of opinion on how the resolution of that time period, calendar year 2020, should be dealt with.”

A spokesman for Howard Hughes did not respond to a request for comment.

Hill said the contract does make it clear that arbitration is required to resolve any disputes.

“So, in order to solve that, we think arbitration is the right path,” Hill said.

LVCVA board member and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said he was holding out hope the situation would be resolved before reaching arbitration proceedings.

“Our hope and expectation is that we can get there without having to do any (arbitration proceedings),” Gibson said. “(But) we must be prepared to do something.”

