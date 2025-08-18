87°F
Mariners outfielder ejected for throwing bat at Aviators game

FILE - Seattle Mariners' Víctor Robles looks to the field from the dugout with a miniature ...
FILE - Seattle Mariners' Víctor Robles looks to the field from the dugout with a miniature team mascot on his shoulder against the Miami Marlins of a baseball game, April 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2025 - 9:15 am
 

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was ejected from a game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday after Aviators pitcher Joey Estes almost hit him with a pitch.

Estes threw inside to Robles, who is on a rehab assignment with the Tacoma Rainiers, in the third inning. Robles made contact and avoided getting hit, but he took offense to the close call. He picked up his bat and threw it in Estes’ direction.

Robles, 28, had been hit three times his previous four games with the Rainiers. He is rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered in April.

Robles later apologized on social media.

“Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging,” Robles said on Instagram. “Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.”

The Aviators (69-51) won 12-7 on Sunday to win their series with Tacoma 4-2. They will play in the Pacific Coast League championship in a best-of-three series at their home park starting Sept. 23.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

