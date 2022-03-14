68°F
MLB announces rule changes for minor league season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 1:18 pm
 
Oklahoma City Dodgers’ Bobby Wahl (37) pitches against Las Vegas Aviators’ Luis B ...
Oklahoma City Dodgers’ Bobby Wahl (37) pitches against Las Vegas Aviators’ Luis Barrera (1) at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 28, 2021. Aviators won 8-2. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Aviators games will be played with a few different rules this season after MLB announced Monday several experimental changes for the minor league season.

Beginning May 17, Triple-A West umpires will utilize the Automated Ball-Strike system to call balls and strikes. This technology was used in lower levels in 2019 and 2021. Umpires will call balls and strikes through May 15.

Also changing is the size of bases, which will increase from 15 inches square to 18 inches square for all full-season affiliates. Larger bases were used in Triple-A last season. The change is aimed to help reduce base-related injuries.

To help increase pace of play, all full-season affiliates will have a pitch timer requiring batters to be ready to hit and pitchers to deliver the ball within a set time, which has not been determined.

The moves are aimed to help reduce game time, reduce player injuries and create more action on the field.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

