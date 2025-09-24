No. 9 hitter’s big swing puts Aviators 1 win away from PCL title — PHOTOS

The Aviators are one win away from a Pacific Coast League championship after defeating the Tacoma Rainiers in Game 1 of their best-of-three series at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aviators fans applaud another score against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators infielder Cooper Bowman (9) tosses a catch to first base for an out against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators catcher Bryan Lavastida (7) slides into second base just ahead of a tag by Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Samad Taylor (0) during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators manager Fran Riordan signals his player on base against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators manager Fran Riordan talks with outfielder Junior Perez (1) after running against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Junior Perez (1) tosses the ball after a catch against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tacoma Rainiers infielder Colt Emerson (6) connects on a ball in batting practice before Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Tacoma Rainiers' coach tosses a ball in batting practice before Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aviators will face the Tacoma Rainiers in Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Baseball caps for sale as the Aviators face the Tacoma Rainiers in Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A field crew member cleans home plate as the Aviators will face the Tacoma Rainiers in Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Denzel Clarke (5) is congratulated by teammate outfielder Ryan Lasko (35) after an out on the wall against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Denzel Clarke (5) elevates at the wall for an out against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators infielder Cooper Bowman (9) connects with a Tacoma Rainiers pitch during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators manager Fran Riordan talks with catcher Daniel Susac (21) on base against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators manager Fran Riordan sends a signal from the dugout against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Ryan Lasko (35) is congratulated on a run by teammate catcher Daniel Susac (21) against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ryan Lasko didn’t play with the Aviators in the first half of the season, when the team won the Pacific Coast League first-half title.

But the No. 9 hitter came up with a big swing Tuesday to help Las Vegas get one step closer to a PCL championship.

Lasko hit a 412-foot two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie in Game 1 of the Aviators’ best-of-three PCL championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark. His team went on to beat the second-half champion Tacoma Rainiers 7-1.

Game 2 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators will advance to Saturday’s Triple-A championship game at Las Vegas Ballpark against the International League champion with a win.

Las Vegas is expected to send right-hander Aaron Brooks (3-6, 5.78 ERA) to the mound in Game 2. Tacoma is projected to counter with right-hander Logan Evans (1-3, 5.32).

The Aviators got a strong start from right-hander Kade Morris on Tuesday. He went seven innings and allowed four hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts on 94 pitches to earn the win.

Lasko and No. 8 hitter Daniel Susac gave the team an offensive punch. Lasko went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, which included an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh. The Aviators scored three runs that inning to go ahead 5-1.

Susac, the catcher who was activated earlier Tuesday after missing two weeks with an oblique injury, was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. He had an RBI single in the seventh and scored on Lasko’s RBI triple.

The Aviators got a boost before the game started when the Athletics sent down center fielder Denzel Clarke on a rehab assignment Tuesday.

Clarke, like he often did in the majors, made a standout defensive play in the first inning. He sprinted toward a fly ball in center field and made a leaping catch against the wall to end the frame.

Susac helped the Aviators’ offense get going in the fifth with a two-out single. That brought up Lasko, who swung on a 2-2 slider and ripped it to left field. The ball cleared the ballpark and hit neighboring City National Arena to put Las Vegas ahead 2-0.

Tacoma got on the board in the sixth inning when leadoff hitter Samad Taylor hit a solo home run down the left field line that was just fair to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Las Vegas designated hitter Nick Martini had an RBI double in the bottom of the eight to score Bryan Lavastida, and Martini later scored on a wild pitch to put the Aviators up 7-1.

Tacoma starter Jhonathan Diaz went six innings and allowed four hits and two runs with six strikeouts on 89 pitches.

Up next

Who: Tacoma Rainiers at Aviators

What: PCL best-of-three championship series (TEAM leads 1-0)

When: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday if necessary

Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

TV: SSSEN

Radio: KRLV 920 AM

Probable Game 2 starters: Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (1-3, 5.32 ERA) vs. Las Vegas RHP Aaron Brooks (3-6, 5.78 ERA)