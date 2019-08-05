Oklahoma City edges Aviators, 7-6

Austin Barnes homered and knocked in three runs, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 victory Sunday night over the Aviators before a Pacific Coast League crowd of 8,470 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Barnes drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the Dodgers’ four-run third inning and singled home a run in a two-run fourth.

DJ Peters contributed a two-run double to the third-inning outburst.

Barnes’ home run, his third, came in the sixth.

It was the first victory for Oklahoma City (52-60) in the four-game series that ends today.

For the Aviators (65-48), who start a seven-game road trip on Tuesday, Dustin Fowler, Corban Joseph, Sheldon Neuse and Eric Campbell each had two hits and Cameron Rupp had a solo homer, his third.

The Aviators made it close with two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Right-hander Jaime Schultz (2-2) was the winner with two innings of scoreless relief.

