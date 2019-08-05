93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Oklahoma City edges Aviators, 7-6

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2019 - 11:40 pm
 

Austin Barnes homered and knocked in three runs, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 victory Sunday night over the Aviators before a Pacific Coast League crowd of 8,470 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Barnes drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the Dodgers’ four-run third inning and singled home a run in a two-run fourth.

DJ Peters contributed a two-run double to the third-inning outburst.

Barnes’ home run, his third, came in the sixth.

It was the first victory for Oklahoma City (52-60) in the four-game series that ends today.

For the Aviators (65-48), who start a seven-game road trip on Tuesday, Dustin Fowler, Corban Joseph, Sheldon Neuse and Eric Campbell each had two hits and Cameron Rupp had a solo homer, his third.

The Aviators made it close with two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Right-hander Jaime Schultz (2-2) was the winner with two innings of scoreless relief.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Campbell lifts Aviators to win over Oklahoma City
RJ

Eric Campbell homered and singled twice and drove in four runs as the Las Vegas Aviators drubbed the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night before 9,795 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Baby Cakes score early, often to beat Aviators
RJ

Right-hander Cody Poteet notched his first Triple-A victory as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Aviators 11-4 Thursday night before 8,059 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Baby Cakes top Aviators on Alvarez hit
RJ

Eddy Alvarez’s two-run single in the eighth inning carried the New Orleans Baby Cakes to an 8-7 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators on Tuesday night before 7,683 at Las Vegas Ballpark.