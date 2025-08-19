Outfielder suspended, fined for throwing bat at Aviators pitcher

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was suspended 10 games for throwing his bat during a game against the Aviators on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was suspended 10 games by MLB after throwing a bat at Aviators pitcher Joey Estes at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday.

Robles, who is currently with the Tacoma Rainiers on a rehab assignment due to a shoulder injury, was also fined an undisclosed amount Tuesday.

Estes almost hit Robles with a pitch in the third inning of the Aviators’ 12-7 victory Sunday. Robles, 28, narrowly avoided the ball, but got upset and hurled his bat toward the pitcher’s mound.

Robles later apologized for his actions on social media. He had been hit three times his previous four games.

The suspension is set to go into effect when Robles returns to the Mariners’ active roster, but he has chosen to file an appeal. The nine-year MLB veteran is a career .248 hitter and helped the Washington Nationals win the 2019 World Series.

