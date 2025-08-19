105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aviators

Outfielder suspended, fined for throwing bat at Aviators pitcher

FILE - Seattle Mariners' Víctor Robles looks to the field from the dugout with a miniature ...
FILE - Seattle Mariners' Víctor Robles looks to the field from the dugout with a miniature team mascot on his shoulder against the Miami Marlins of a baseball game, April 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
More Stories
FILE - Seattle Mariners' Víctor Robles looks to the field from the dugout with a miniature ...
Mariners outfielder ejected for throwing bat at Aviators game
Former Aviators and now Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz wearing the team's Cone Jesters "Wha ...
Aviators to salute Nevada’s unofficial state flower, the traffic cone
Aviators manager Fran Riordan points to one of his players during a baseball game between the L ...
‘Really, really impressive’: Aviators clinch spot in PCL playoffs
Aviators infielder Alejo Lopez (28) gestures to an umpire after Oklahoma City Dodgers outfielde ...
Graney: Dude! Aviators produce winning formula despite call-ups
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2025 - 2:43 pm
 

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was suspended 10 games by MLB after throwing a bat at Aviators pitcher Joey Estes at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday.

Robles, who is currently with the Tacoma Rainiers on a rehab assignment due to a shoulder injury, was also fined an undisclosed amount Tuesday.

Estes almost hit Robles with a pitch in the third inning of the Aviators’ 12-7 victory Sunday. Robles, 28, narrowly avoided the ball, but got upset and hurled his bat toward the pitcher’s mound.

Robles later apologized for his actions on social media. He had been hit three times his previous four games.

The suspension is set to go into effect when Robles returns to the Mariners’ active roster, but he has chosen to file an appeal. The nine-year MLB veteran is a career .248 hitter and helped the Washington Nationals win the 2019 World Series.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES