Pacific Coast League officials to discuss season’s status

The Pacific Coast League will hold calls after each affiliate has a chance to discuss the situation with its parent major league club.

Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Pacific Coast League officials and team representatives will conduct conference calls Wednesday to discuss their next potential steps with its minor league season in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Aviators president Don Logan said Monday that he didn’t expect any firm decisions to arise from those calls and that any kind of agreement regarding the status of the season is expected to occur in the next two or three weeks.

Logan said the PCL calls will take place after each affiliate has a chance to discuss the situation with its parent major league club. He said he didn’t know what the International League, the other Triple-A league, was doing in the way of planning.

Major League Baseball owners sent a proposal to the players’ union on Monday that would potentially start the season around July 4 without fans, according to The Associated Press.

UFC 249 took place Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, without fans. It was the first major U.S. sporting event to resume action after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world in March.

Minor league baseball teams probably wouldn’t be able to play without in-house crowds because they don’t have TV money to make up any kind of difference in revenue lost from ticket and concession sales like major league teams or UFC.

The Aviators hoped to build off the momentum from the debut season at Las Vegas Ballpark when they broke the organization’s nearly 30-year-old attendance record in late June.

