75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Aviators

Padres All-Star to pitch against Aviators in rehab assignment

San Diego Padres' You Darvish walks through the dugout before a baseball game against the Houst ...
San Diego Padres' You Darvish walks through the dugout before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
More Stories
Aviators paying homage to Las Vegas legend at next ‘What If’ night
Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose plays rock paper scissors before a Triple-A baseball game at L ...
Catcher lifts Aviators to victory on Jackie Robinson day — PHOTOS
Athletics players warm up before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend b ...
Changing partners: Here are the Las Vegas baseball team’s past and present MLB affiliations
Ruin the bat dog carries a bat about the infield during opening day baseball game of the Aviato ...
Aviators win season opener over Reno at Las Vegas Ballpark — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2025 - 5:30 pm
 

Five-time All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment against the Aviators on Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Darvish, a right-hander with the San Diego Padres, will pitch for their Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, against the Aviators in a game starting at 6:35 p.m.

Darvish has been suffering from right elbow inflammation and is working his way back to a return to the major leagues.

For his career, he is 110-88 with a 3.58 ERA and 2,007 strikeouts. He pitched for the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs before joining the Padres.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES