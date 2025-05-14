Padres All-Star to pitch against Aviators in rehab assignment

The five-time All-Star, who is working his way back from an elbow injury, will pitch against the Aviators on Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Changing partners: Here are the Las Vegas baseball team’s past and present MLB affiliations

Aviators paying homage to Las Vegas legend at next ‘What If’ night

San Diego Padres' You Darvish walks through the dugout before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Five-time All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment against the Aviators on Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Darvish, a right-hander with the San Diego Padres, will pitch for their Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, against the Aviators in a game starting at 6:35 p.m.

Darvish has been suffering from right elbow inflammation and is working his way back to a return to the major leagues.

For his career, he is 110-88 with a 3.58 ERA and 2,007 strikeouts. He pitched for the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs before joining the Padres.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com.