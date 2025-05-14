Padres All-Star to pitch against Aviators in rehab assignment
The five-time All-Star, who is working his way back from an elbow injury, will pitch against the Aviators on Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Five-time All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment against the Aviators on Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Darvish, a right-hander with the San Diego Padres, will pitch for their Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, against the Aviators in a game starting at 6:35 p.m.
Darvish has been suffering from right elbow inflammation and is working his way back to a return to the major leagues.
For his career, he is 110-88 with a 3.58 ERA and 2,007 strikeouts. He pitched for the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs before joining the Padres.
