77°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Pena’s eighth-inning heroics lift Aviators past Aces

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2021 - 4:45 pm
 
Oakland Athletics' Francisco Pena gestures as he crosses the plate with a home run in the sixth ...
Oakland Athletics' Francisco Pena gestures as he crosses the plate with a home run in the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oakland Athletics' Francisco Pena gestures as he crosses the plate with a home run in the sixth ...
Oakland Athletics' Francisco Pena gestures as he crosses the plate with a home run in the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
This is a 2021 photo of Francisco Pena of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. This image refle ...
This is a 2021 photo of Francisco Pena of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. This image reflects the Oakland Athletics active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Robert Beck/MLB Photos via AP)

RENO — Pinch-hitter Francisco Pena lined a tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, lifting the Aviators to a 4-1 victory over the Reno Aces on Sunday at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aviators (5-5) ended their three-game losing streak and stopped a four-game winning streak by the Aces (8-2).

Pena’s game-winning hit with two outs drove in Greg Deichmann and broke a 1-1 tie. Mikey White then stole home as part of a double steal with Buddy Reed taking second. Luis Barrera followed by hitting into an error by Reno third baseman Bryan Holaday, allowing Reed to score.

Aviators reliever Cam Bedrosian came on one inning later and earned his first save. Tanner Anderson (1-0) picked up the victory, giving up one hit in two innings. Starter Brian Howard allowed one earned run and three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking none.

Aces reliever Junior Garcia (0-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs before he was pulled he was pulled in the eighth.

The game was scoreless until the Aces center fielder Ben DeLuzio hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. The Aviators answered at the top of the seventh as Pete Kozma, who went 2-for-5, tied the game with a single that drove in White.

The teams continue their six-game series with games Monday (6:35 p.m.) and Tuesday (12:05 p.m.)

MOST READ
1
New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada
New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada
2
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
3
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
4
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
5
LETTER: Ramirez right on about Liz Cheney, GOP
LETTER: Ramirez right on about Liz Cheney, GOP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kelsey Bentley plays with her daughter Kacey, 5, at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Las Vegas Avi ...
Las Vegas Aviators rally again to beat Sacramento
Staff report

The Aviators came back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring a run in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth to defeat the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.