Pena’s eighth-inning heroics lift Aviators past Aces

Francisco Pena lined a tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, lifting the Aviators to a 4-1 victory over the Reno Aces on Sunday at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aviators (5-5) ended their three-game losing streak and stopped a four-game winning streak by the Aces (8-2).

Pena’s game-winning hit with two outs drove in Greg Deichmann and broke a 1-1 tie. Mikey White then stole home as part of a double steal with Buddy Reed taking second. Luis Barrera followed by hitting into an error by Reno third baseman Bryan Holaday, allowing Reed to score.

Aviators reliever Cam Bedrosian came on one inning later and earned his first save. Tanner Anderson (1-0) picked up the victory, giving up one hit in two innings. Starter Brian Howard allowed one earned run and three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking none.

Aces reliever Junior Garcia (0-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs before he was pulled he was pulled in the eighth.

The game was scoreless until the Aces center fielder Ben DeLuzio hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. The Aviators answered at the top of the seventh as Pete Kozma, who went 2-for-5, tied the game with a single that drove in White.

The teams continue their six-game series with games Monday (6:35 p.m.) and Tuesday (12:05 p.m.)