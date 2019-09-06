River Cats beat Aviators to even playoff series at 1-all

Zach Houchins and Abiatal Avelino each hit two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the River Cats even their first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at a game apiece with a 8-6 win over the Aviators.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zach Houchins and Abiatal Avelino each hit two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the River Cats even their first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at a game apiece with a 8-6 win over the Aviators at Raley Field on Thursday night.

Las Vegas rallied with three home runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game after falling behind 5-0, but Sacramento bounced right back.

The best-of-five series shifts back to Las Vegas Ballpark for the final three games, beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.