91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

River Cats beat Aviators to even playoff series at 1-all

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2019 - 9:29 pm
 

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zach Houchins and Abiatal Avelino each hit two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the River Cats even their first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at a game apiece with a 8-6 win over the Aviators at Raley Field on Thursday night.

Las Vegas rallied with three home runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game after falling behind 5-0, but Sacramento bounced right back.

The best-of-five series shifts back to Las Vegas Ballpark for the final three games, beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Russ Langer commentates on the play during a radio broadcast for the Las Vegas Aviators game ve ...
Aviators voice Russ Langer brings games to life in Las Vegas
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

Russ Langer, the voice of the Aviators, is in his 20th season calling baseball in Las Vegas and his 32nd year in a career that started in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.

Jorge Mateo (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal final) @Left_Eye_Images
Aviators top Tacoma behind Mateo’s bat
The Associated Press

Jorge Mateo homered and had two hits as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Tacoma Rainiers 3-2 on Monday.

 
Aviators topple Rainiers to clinch PCL playoff berth
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

It went all the way down to the first day of September, but the Aviators earned a Pacific Coast League playoff berth with an 8-1 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Aviators miss another chance to clinch PCL playoff spot
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

The Aviators missed another opportunity to clinch a PCL playoff berth Saturday night, losing to 3-2 to the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Aviators lose, 4-2, but still lead division by 2 games
RJ

The Aviators maintained a two-game division lead despite a 4-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark before a sellout crowd of 10,153.