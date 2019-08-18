Seth Brown gets over 100 RBIs for 2019 as Aviators win

Seth Brown drove in four runs to give him 101 RBIs on the season as the Las Vegas Aviators edged the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The victory came after back-to-back losses to Albuquerque in the four-game series which concludes with a 7:05 p.m. game Sunday.

It also was the first Aviators’ appearance by right-hander Matt Harvey, the former New York Mets standout who was released by the Los Angeles Angels after posting a 7.09 ERA over 12 starts and signed last week by the Aviators’ parent Oakland Athletics. Harvey started and worked four innings, yielding only two hits while striking out five.

Brown started his night for the Aviators (72-52) with a first-inning sacrifice fly and followed with a bases-loaded double in the second.

Las Vegas scored the deciding run in the seventh on Sheldon Neuse’s 24th homer of the season, a two-out line drive to right-center field.

The Isotopes (53-71) got the tying run to second base in the top of the ninth on a walk and a sacrifice bunt, but Las Vegas reliever Kyle Finnegan notched his fourth save by striking out the Noel Cuevas and Drew Butera.

Kyle Lobstein (5-2), who came on in the seventh and registered a strikeout to end the inning, got the win for the Aviators.

Reliever Joe Harvey (0-1), who surrendered Neuse’s home run, took the loss.

Neuse and Dustin Fowler each had two of the Aviators’ 10 hits.

Brian Mundell and Pat Valaika had two hits apiece for Albuquerque. Sam Hilliard hit a two-run homer, his 32nd of the season, for the Isotopes.

