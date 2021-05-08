Some fans complain Las Vegas Ballpark seats causing skin irritation

Thursday marked the return of baseball to Las Vegas Ballpark following the Aviators cancelling their 2020 season, but the return to people in seats had some left with a bad impression.

The Las Vegas Aviators pitch to the Sacramento River Cats in the top of the third inning at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Baseball was back at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, but the return of people in the seats left some with a bad impression.

A number of fans at Thursday night’s game versus the Sacramento River Cats complained on social media that their seats caused them to have adverse skin reactions.

Various fans posted to social media about their issues and the team acknowledged Friday that it was aware of the matter.

“There have been a few reports of skin irritation caused by seats from fans who attended the Las Vegas Aviators game at Las Vegas Ballpark last night,” the Aviators said in a statement.

One fan, Jenn Garrison, described the uncomfortable situation she endured sitting in section 108.

“Just felt like fiberglass on the back of my legs and lower part of my arm, obviously where my skin was exposed to the seat,” Garrison said Friday morning. “I showered when I got home but the uncomfortable feeling is still there on the back of my legs well into this afternoon.”

Garrison said she didn’t say anything to staff at the game, but hopes the situation is corrected, especially as the weather heats up in the Las Vegas Valley.

“Hopefully they do something to fix it,” Garrison said. “Weather is getting too warm for everyone to have to wear jeans and long sleeve shirts at the games this season.”

The Aviators are in fact looking to correct whatever is causing the skin reactions.

“The Aviators take this situation very seriously and have been actively working with the seat manufacturer to identify the source of the issue,” the team’s statement read. “It’s important to note that no chemicals are used to clean the seats, only water and steam. We have been working all day to sand and seal the frames of the seats at Las Vegas Ballpark. As always, it is our goal to deliver a top-notch experience to our fans.”

The Aviators are in the midst of a six-game homestand with the River Cats through Tuesday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.