Aviators

Take a look inside Las Vegas Ballpark — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 2:58 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2020 - 3:24 pm

Take a look inside the Las Vegas Aviators’ award-winning ballpark.

This month the team is taking fans behind the scenes, giving them a small dose of baseball following the cancellation of the minor league season.

Fans will begin their tour at the entrance of the ballpark with a temperature check. Masks are required and groups will be limited to 10 people per tour.

During the tour, fans will be given access to the batting cages, players lounge, dugouts and clubhouses.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
Clark County, Nevada see record number of new COVID-19 cases
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Aviators’ season canceled
By / RJ

Minor League Baseball was forced to call off its season Tuesday after MLB said it wouldn’t be providing players this year.

Elias Ruiz, front right, and Steven Woytysiak, both from C&H Baseball, help install a 35-foot-h ...
Minor league baseball prepared to accept cut to 120 affiliates
The Associated Press

The minor leagues are prepared to agree to Major League Baseball’s proposal to cut guaranteed affiliations from 160 to 120 next year, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.