Take a look inside Las Vegas Ballpark — VIDEO

The Las Vegas Aviators are opening up Las Vegas Ballpark for tours.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is welcoming the public for a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aviators' locker room at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The field and scoreboard at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aviators' players lounge at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aviators' batting cage at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dugout at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aviators' locker room at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Take a look inside the Las Vegas Aviators’ award-winning ballpark.

This month the team is taking fans behind the scenes, giving them a small dose of baseball following the cancellation of the minor league season.

Fans will begin their tour at the entrance of the ballpark with a temperature check. Masks are required and groups will be limited to 10 people per tour.

During the tour, fans will be given access to the batting cages, players lounge, dugouts and clubhouses.

