Triple-A Championship Weekend to be played at Las Vegas Ballpark

This is a new format that creates more of a final four atmosphere with the Pacific Coast League and International League divisional winners coming to Las Vegas.

The national anthem is played before the start of a Triple-A baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Ballpark will host Triple-A Championship Weekend this fall, Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The divisional winners in the Pacific Coast League will meet Sept. 30 at 7:05 p.m., and the International League divisional winners meet the following day at 6:05 p.m. Then on Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m., the PCL and International League champions play each other for the Triple-A title.

“We’re very excited to host the Triple-A Triple Championship weekend as Las Vegas Ballpark was built to host events like this,” Aviators president Don Logan said in a statement. “It will be great to bring our Triple-A brethren together and crown a champion in this new and exciting format.”

Las Vegas was scheduled to host the 2020 Triple-A National Championship Game, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season. That was supposed to be a one-game event.

This new format creates more a final four atmosphere.

“This new playoff system to determine an overall champion will create an exciting finish to the Triple-A season,” Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement. “We appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators hosting this inaugural event, and we look forward to an exciting weekend of championship-caliber baseball at one of MiLB’s premier ballparks.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.