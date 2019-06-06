5 Las Vegas Valley players selected on final day of MLB draft
Desert Oasis pitcher/infielder Aaron Roberts was the first local player selected Wednesday, going to Boston with the final pick of the 15th round.
Desert Oasis pitcher/infielder Aaron Roberts was the first local player selected Wednesday, going to Boston with the final pick of the 15th round. He was the 467th pick overall.
Roberts, who has signed to play at the University of California, hit .444 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 RBIs in his senior season with the Diamondbacks. He also went 6-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 43 innings.
Liberty pitcher Dutch Landis was selected in the 17th round by Seattle with the 516th pick.
Landis, a University of Arizona signee, sat out the high school season after transferring from Bishop Gorman, where he was 8-2 with a 2.58 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 38 innings as a junior in 2018.
Bishop Gorman graduate Brandon Wulff also was selected in the 17th round, going to the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 521st pick.
An outfielder at Stanford, Wulff is hitting .270 with 19 homers and 42 RBIs in his senior season with the Cardinal.
Liberty graduate Preston Pavlica was selected in the 24th round by Houston. He was the No. 736 pick.
An outfielder at Grand Canyon University, Pavlica hit .284 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs and stole 22 bases in his senior season with the Antelopes.
UNLV right fielder Max Smith went to Minnesota in the 31st round. He was the No. 929 pick.
Smith hit. 291 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs in his senior season with the Rebels.