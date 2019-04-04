5 things to watch as Las Vegas Aviators begin Triple-A season

Aviators players wait on deck during batting practice at media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Aviators players take batting practice during media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Aviators players warm up before the start of practice during media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Aviators players joke around during their team photo at media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The corridors inside Las Vegas Ballpark still smell of fresh paint. The outfield grass glows green, not yet weathered by the scorching temperatures that envelop the city every summer.

Another season of minor league baseball is abloom in Las Vegas, where a new franchise, roster and stadium are ready to germinate in Downtown Summerlin.

“The guys are very excited to get going,” Aviators manager Fran Riordan said Tuesday.

And thus, here are five things to watch as the Aviators begin their inaugural season Thursday with a five-game series at the El Paso Chihuahuas.

1. The stadium

Let’s start with the obvious.

Las Vegas Ballpark opens to the public Tuesday — when the Aviators host Sacramento — as one of the pre-eminent facilities in Minor League Baseball. The stadium has a capacity of 10,000, features 22 suites, 400 club seats and 350 private suites. It has the largest videoboard in the minor leagues, along with local restaurants and vendors.

Oh, and free parking.

Aviators first baseman Eric Campbell, who played four years at Cashman Field with the 51s, referred to Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday as the “nicest minor league stadium” that he’s been to.

“Just looking at it, comparing it Cashman (Field), they made it big league,” Campbell said. “They went above and beyond. It’s going to be fun to play here.”

2. Jesus Luzardo, pitcher

One of the top left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, the 21-year-old is inactive because of a muscle strain in his shoulder, but could spend time in Las Vegas upon his return.

Luzardo is the top prospect in the Oakland Athletics’ organization, according to Baseball America. His fastball ranges from 95 to 97 mph, and he fills his repertoire with a two-seamer, slurve and signature change-up.

He spent the majority of last season in Double-A Midland, logging a 2.29 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. He also pitched four games for Triple-A Nashville and had a 7.31 ERA in 16 innings.

3. Sean Murphy, catcher

At 6 feet 3 inches and 230 pounds, the 24-year-old is the A’s third-best prospect, per Baseball America, and will open the season with the Aviators.

He spent the majority of 2018 with Midland, batting .288 with eight home runs, 25 doubles and 43 RBIs in 68 games. He played three games for Triple-A Nashville and hit .250.

4. Jerry Blevins, pitcher

The 35-year-old left-handed reliever is the team’s elder statesmen after logging 564 major league appearances in the past 12 seasons, including 64 in 2018 with the New York Mets.

He has a 29-13 career record with a 3.52 ERA. He pitched for the A’s from 2007 to 2013.

5. Competition in the PCL

The 51s concluded their final season with a 71-68 record and third-place finish in the Pacific Coast League’s Southern Division.

Then again, that was with the New York Mets’ farm system. Not the Athletics, who bring a new crop of players, prioritize winning at the minor league level and hope to compete for Triple-A championships.

“Winning has been a part of our philosophy as long as I’ve been here,” said Athletics general manager David Forst, who has been with the club since 2000. “We believe that minor league players that win turn into major league players that win.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.