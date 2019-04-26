9th inning home run lifts Chihuahuas past Aviators, 9-8

Mark Payton is batting .403, second in the Pacific Coast League. (Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS — Jacob Scavuzzo belted a sole home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 9-8 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday before 9,851 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators (15-6) had tied the game at 8-all in the seventh inning when Mark Payton drove in two runs with a single.

Payton homered and singled twice, driving in three runs. With 25 hits in 62 at-bats, Payton ranks second in the PCL with a .403 batting average.

Michael Gettys hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Chihuahuas an 8-6 lead.

Scavuzzo’s home run was his eighth of the season.

Tyler Higgins (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Brian Schlitter (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aviators, Sheldon Neuse homered for the second straight game. He also singled twice and drove in three runs and scored a pair.