Anderson, Aviators top River Cats in Sacramento

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tanner Anderson (Las Vegas Aviators)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tanner Anderson pitched six strong innings Wednesday night as the Aviators remained unbeaten against the Sacramento River Cats, winning 7-1 in a Pacific Coast League game before 5,512 at Raley Field.

The Aviators (30-24) scored six times in the first two innings in beating Sacramento a seventh consecutive time this season.

Anderson (4-4) allowed a run on six hits. He struck out five and did not allow a walk. He made 86 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Jorge Mateo hit a two-run homer in the first, his seventh. Dustin Fowler hit a three-run homer in the second, his sixth.

Nick Martini, who was 4-for-4, had an RBI single in the second, and the Aviators also got a run-scoring single from Franklin Barreto in the ninth.

Mateo had three hits. Fowler and Barreto each had two.

Henry Ramos and Austin Slater each had two hits for Sacramento (26-27).

The Aviators are 3-2 on their nine-game road trip.