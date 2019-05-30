75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Anderson, Aviators top River Cats in Sacramento

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2019 - 11:45 pm
 

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tanner Anderson pitched six strong innings Wednesday night as the Aviators remained unbeaten against the Sacramento River Cats, winning 7-1 in a Pacific Coast League game before 5,512 at Raley Field.

The Aviators (30-24) scored six times in the first two innings in beating Sacramento a seventh consecutive time this season.

Anderson (4-4) allowed a run on six hits. He struck out five and did not allow a walk. He made 86 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Jorge Mateo hit a two-run homer in the first, his seventh. Dustin Fowler hit a three-run homer in the second, his sixth.

Nick Martini, who was 4-for-4, had an RBI single in the second, and the Aviators also got a run-scoring single from Franklin Barreto in the ninth.

Mateo had three hits. Fowler and Barreto each had two.

Henry Ramos and Austin Slater each had two hits for Sacramento (26-27).

The Aviators are 3-2 on their nine-game road trip.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chic ...
Line drive strikes girl during Cubs-Astros baseball game
By Kristie Rieken The Associated Press

A young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Jake Buchanan (Las Vegas Aviators)
Mathisen’s homer beats Aviators in Reno
RJ

Wayne Mathisen delivered the crushing blow, a three-run home run in a four-run sixth inning, as the Reno Aces beat the Aviators 6-3 in Pacific Coast League play Sunday at Greater Nevada Field.