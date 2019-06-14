93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Angels DH Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle

The Associated Press
June 13, 2019 - 7:25 pm
 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has become the first Japanese player to hit for the cycle in the majors.

Ohtani completed his cycle with a single in the seventh inning of a game Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is the first Angels player to accomplish the feat since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013, against the Seattle Mariners.

It’s the eighth cycle in team history.

Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning, doubled in the third and tripled during the fifth. He flared a 3-2 pitch into right-center field against right-hander Hunter Wood in the seventh and received a standing ovation from the fans at Tropicana Field.

A two-way sensation as a rookie last season, Ohtani is staying off the mound this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani’s first three hits came off left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The director of the National Police, General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the weapon that ...
6 suspects detained in David Ortiz shooting, more sought
By Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

An alleged gunman and five accomplices have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz, Dominican officials said while providing no information about why a group of young men would try to kill their country’s most beloved sports hero.

 
Aviators manage just 2 hits in loss to Nashville
RJ

Right-hander Tim Dillard and three relievers held the Aviators to two hits as the Nashville Sounds notched a 2-0 Pacific Coast League victory Wednesday night before 8,994 at First Tennessee Park.

In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, fans at walk past a photograph of Boston Red Sox's David Orti ...
David Ortiz had counted on fans to protect him
By Michael Weissenstein and Martin Jose Adames Alcantara The Associated Press

Big Papi’s guard was down even at hotspots like the Dial Bar and Lounge, where the Dominican business and entertainment elite can cross paths with shadier figures.

Finn, a 5-year-old black lab, retrieves a bat at Aviators media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tu ...
Finn the Bat Dog retrieves own Bobblehead Night
By Tony Garcia / RJ

Finn, 6-year-old black Labrador retriever, is renowned for dashing to home plate to retrieve the bat at Aviators’ games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Aviators mash Missions pitching for 6 homers in 17-7 win

Franklin Barreto, Skye Bolt and Nick Martini hit home runs in an eight-run first inning as the Aviators pounded the San Antonio Missions 17-7 Monday in a Pacific Coast League game before 8,481 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.