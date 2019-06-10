Arbor View graduate Nick Quintana signs with Detroit Tigers

Terms of Nick Quintana’s contract were not disclosed, but mlbtraderumors.com reported Quintana signed for the full pick value of $1.58 million.

Arbor View shortstop Nick Quintana hits an RBI double against Shadow Ridge in the seventh inning of their prep baseball game at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas Monday, May 2, 2016. Shadow Ridge defeated Arbor View 15-11. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Arbor View High graduate Nick Quintana signed with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Quintana was the No. 47 pick in last week’s Major League Baseball Draft and announced his signing on Twitter.

The third baseman hit .342 with 15 home runs and 77 RBIs in his junior season at the University of Arizona this year.

The Review-Journal’s Baseball Player of the Year in 2016, Quintana originally was selected by Boston in the 11th round of the 2016 Draft, but opted to play at the University of Arizona.

Terms of Quintana’s contract were not disclosed, but mlbtraderumors.com reported Quintana signed for the full pick value of $1.58 million.