A’s pitcher Frankie Montas suspended 80 games for drug violation

The A’s are 40-36, meaning Frankie Montas could return for the final week of the regular season, but he is ineligible for the postseason.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas works against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The penalty was announced Friday, a day after another fine outing by the 26-year-old right-hander. He is 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts.

The A’s are 40-36, meaning Montas could return for the final week of the regular season. Montas, however, becomes ineligible for postseason play this year.

The commissioner’s office said Montas tested positive for Ostarine, a PED. He is the sixth player this year suspended under the major league drug program.

In a statement released by the players’ union, Montas said he never intended to use a banned substance. He said he unknowingly took a contaminated supplement that he bought over the counter at a nutrition store in the United States.