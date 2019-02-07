Aviators announce cancellation of 2019 Big League Weekend

The Las Vegas Aviators will not host the annual Big League Weekend, the team announced Wednesday.

Big League Weekend has been a Las Vegas staple since the early 1990s, featuring two Major League Baseball teams playing exhibition games at Cashman Field. The Chicago Cubs have visited for the past 13 seasons, including two games last year against the Cleveland Indians.

The team said the event will return in March 2020.

The series cancellation was caused by the host Aviators’ construction of Las Vegas Ballpark, which opens on April 9. The team has left Cashman Field, which now hosts the Las Vegas Lights FC of the United Soccer League.

The Aviators will open the 2019 PCL season on the road at El Paso Chihuahuas in a five-game road trip from Thursday-Monday, April 4-8.

