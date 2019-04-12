Aviators beat Sacramento 11-3, sweep series

Las Vegas Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) runs for first base during the first inning of the team's home opener against the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorge Mateo had four hits, while Sean Murphy and Seth Brown had four and three, respectively, as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Sacramento River Cats 11-3 on Thursday before 9,612 at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the victory, the Aviators swept the three-game series.

Mateo tripled, doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs. Murphy was a double short of the cycle, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.

Trailing 1-0, the Aviators took the lead for good in the second inning when Murphy and Corban Joseph scored on a wild pitch.

Las Vegas later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Murphy hit a three-run home run to help put the game away.

Las Vegas right-hander Paul Blackburn (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Shaun Anderson (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.

Anthony Garcia homered and singled for the River Cats.

Las Vegas, winners of four straight games, improved to 7-1. It marks the first time since 2006 (L.A. Dodgers affiliate) that Las Vegas has begun the season at 7-1, the team said.

Las Vegas continues the seven-game homestand and will host the Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in a four-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.