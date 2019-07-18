Aviators beat Tacoma in rain-shortened game

Right-hander Tanner Anderson scattered four hits Wednesday in a game shortened to five innings because of rain as the Aviators topped the Tacoma Rainiers 3-0 in Pacific Coast League play at Cheney Stadium.

Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)

Anderson (6-4) went the distance, allowing five walks and striking out one.

He was effective wriggling out of trouble, stranding eight runners and gettingTacoma (47-50) to hit into a pair of double plays.

Sheldon Neuse in the first inning and Jorge Mateo in the fourth delivered run-scoring doubles for the Aviators (56-41).

Mark Payton also drove in a run with an RBI single in the fourth.

Nick Martini and Neuse each had two hits for the Aviators.