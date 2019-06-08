Aviators belt 4 homers, hold Missions to 4 hits in 8-2 win

A day after giving up 24 hits and 26 runs, the Aviators pitching staff held San Antonio to just four hits in an 8-2 win.

Franklin Barreto hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to an 8-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday in front of 10,430 people at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The home run by Barreto started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Aviators (34-28) a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Beau Taylor and Eric Campbell hit back-to-back three-run and solo home runs.

A day after giving up 24 hits in a 26-11 loss, Las Vegas pitchers held the Missions to just four hits.

Barreto has three homers in his past two games.

Las Vegas southpaw Tyler Alexander (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Brian Schlitter hurled three innings of relief to earn his 10th save of the season.

Burch Smith (3-3) took the loss for the Missions (38-24) after giving up five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.