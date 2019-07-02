99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Aviators break attendance mark — with two months to go

By Terrel Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2019 - 6:14 pm
 

A record that stood for almost 30 years came crashing down at the Las Vegas Ballpark last weekend as the Aviators broke the franchise’s single-season home attendance record.

The previous record stood at 387,815 in 72 dates in 1992. This year’s team shattered the mark in 42 home games (398,771 entering Monday’s game) with 27 games left on the schedule.

Compared to the rest of minor league baseball, the Aviators rank at the top of both total attendance and average attendance (9,495 per game) despite having the seventh smallest park in the Pacific Coast League.

“There’s a honeymoon period going on right now with the new ballpark,” Aviators president Don Logan said. “I think it’s Downtown Summerlin, in proximity to the freeway, not charging for parking was huge.”

One running stat this season is the Aviators’ average attendance in comparison to Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins. The Marlins have a 9,348 average to the Aviators’ 9,495 — and the Marlins have played two more home games.

In comparison, the franchise’s previous average high was 5,441 in 1993. Plus, this year’s team has played 16 games in front announced crowds of more than 10,000.

Also, the Aviators have seen 31 sellouts, yet the largest crowd visited on May 14th for the team’s Smokers Strike Out 16th Annual School Day Game which brought in more than 12,000 kids.

Even with the early success in the new ballpark, Logan wants to improve the fan experience.

“We’re still sitting here ironing out some kinks right now,” he said. “We’ve got things we’ve got to do better and things we’ve got to address and improve upon.”

“I learned this as a kid playing high school football. You have to be hostile, agile and mobile. I don’t know about the hostile part, but you have to be agile and mobile. You have to be willing to sit back and self-assess and make some decisions.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Skye Bolt is congratulated by Aviators manager Fran Riordan at the Las Vegas Ballpark in April ...
Las Vegas Aviators score 2 in ninth to beat Reno
RJ

Skye Bolt singled home the winning run as the Aviators rallied for two in the ninth to beat the Reno Aces 4-3 on Sunday night in Pacific Coast League play before 9,247 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a two-RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the seve ...
Comeback lifts Yankees to London sweep of Red Sox
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Didi Gregorius went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, extending New York’s record streak of games with home runs to 31.

 
Reno dominates Las Vegas Aviators, 20-9
RJ

Domingo Leyba went 5-for-6, including a pair of home runs, and finished with six RBIs as the Reno Aces humbled the Aviators 20-9 in a Pacific Coast League game before 10,322 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees players line up as flags are unfurled before a baseball gam ...
Yankees beat Red Sox 17-13 as MLB debuts in London
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

The Yankees outlasted their rivals 17-13 in a game that stretched for 4 hours, 42 minutes — 3 minutes shy of the record for a nine-inning game.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Ryan Dull (11) suffered the loss on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Las Vega ...
Grizzlies snap Aviators’ win streak at 4
The Associated Press

Taylor Gushue hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 7-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Grizzlies and a four-game winning streak for the Aviators.

Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators get 23 hits, rout host Fresno
RJ

The Aviators pounded out 23 hits, including home runs by Sheldon Neuse, Dustin Fowler and Jonah Heim in a 16-3 rout of the Fresno Grizzlies before 5,042 at Chukchansi Park.